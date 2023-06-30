Disney Speedstorm Launches September 28 on All Major Platforms - News

Gameloft announced Disney Speedstorm will leave the paid Early Access via the Founder's Pack and officially launch as a free-to-play game on September 28.

The kart racing game has been available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.

"Since the launch of Early Access, we’ve received invaluable feedback and support from players, which have been instrumental in shaping Disney Speedstorm into the incredible racing experience it is today," said game manager Aska Suzuki. "Our incredible community’s enthusiasm, dedication, and love for the game have been our inspiration from day one, and we can’t wait to continue this journey together as we enter this exciting new phase."

Gameloft Barcelona vice president and studio manager Alexandru Adam added, "We are immensely proud of what Disney Speedstorm has become. With the additions and improvements made during Early Access, we are excited to move to free-to-play, which allows for a true and robust competitive and co-op player experience."

