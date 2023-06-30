The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Dev Daedalic Ends Internal Development to Focus on Publishing - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Daedalic Entertainment, the developer of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, announced it is shutting down internal video game development and will instead focus on publishing games.

"We value each and every member of our team and it is important to us that the transition goes as smoothly as possible," said a Daedalic Entertainment representative to GamesWirtschaft. "Therefore, we will support our former employees in finding new opportunities within our network."

Daedalic Entertainment has been working on another The Lord of the Rings game since 2022, however, it has been cancelled.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

