R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos Delayed to 2024

Granzella announced R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos has been delayed from Summer 2023 to "not so late in the year" 2024.

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos includes remakes of the strategy RPGs R-Type Tactics and R-Type Tactics II: Operation Bitter Chocolate.

