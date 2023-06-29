Katamari Damacy Creator Announces to a T for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive, developer uvula, and Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi have announced 3D narrative adventure game, to a T, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass.

to a T is a 3D narrative adventure game developed by Keita Takahashi and the uvula team, with a strong focus on character, interaction, story and exploration. Play as a teenager (Teen), with a unique posture just trying to live a normal life in a small coastal town. Explore the town along with the help of Teen’s loyal dog and loving mother. While going to school and contending with bullies, Teen discovers a new ability granted to them by their extraordinary posture, and they start to uncover more about their mysterious lineage.

Episodic Story

Take part in a story that unfolds over multiple days while Teen finds a way to fit in, and discovers a new found sense of self.

Minigames

Control Teen in a variety of different scenarios that they encounter throughout their day. Maneuver Teen’s arm to reach for and interact with objects. Open Teen’s mouth to take a bite of food or a drink of water. From petting a dog, to eating breakfast, Teen can do a lot even if they have to do it in their own way.

Explore Town

Outside of the main story, collect coins, find a beautiful vista point, visit all the shops around town, or hunt for interesting characters around town to talk to in free mode.

Character Customization

Style Teen to your own liking. Purchase clothing from stores around town to expand your wardrobe and experiment with fun clothing combinations.

A very cute dog.

