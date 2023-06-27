PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan Admits He Wanted Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal Blocked - News

posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during his pre-recorded deposition video as part of the FTC in the US vs. Microsoft hearing admitted he wanted Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal blocked by regulators.

"I told him [Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick] that I thought the transaction was anti-competitive, I hoped that the regulators would do their job and block it," said Ryan via The Verge.

Ryan added that Kotick wanted to sign an extended deal with Sony to "cover himself."

"What Bobby wanted to do was cover himself by extending the marketing collaboration between Sony and Activision, in the event of the transaction not proceeding," said Ryan.

