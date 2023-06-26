Todd Howard: Starfield is Going to be a 'Modder's Paradise' - News

Bethesda's Todd Howard in an interview with Kinda Funny stated the upcoming space RPG, Starfield, will be a "modder's paradise."

Bethesda has been open to the modding community for over 20 years, which Howard says is part of the company's "DNA."

"I think Starfield is going to be kind of a modder's paradise," said Howard. "It's part of our DNA here. We've been doing it for over 20 years and our community around that. We've usually been classically single player, that has been our community, and people are still modding our games and playing them. So we're doing a lot of it.

"I think one of the things that I'll call out is, it's important for us not just to enable that, but to participate. To make is easy for them, to make this where they can make it not just a hobby, but a career. We've had a lot of great success there. So looking forward to what everyone can do with Starfield."

Starfield launches on the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6.

