Todd Howard: Starfield is Going to be a 'Modder's Paradise' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 1,258 Views
Bethesda's Todd Howard in an interview with Kinda Funny stated the upcoming space RPG, Starfield, will be a "modder's paradise."
Bethesda has been open to the modding community for over 20 years, which Howard says is part of the company's "DNA."
"I think Starfield is going to be kind of a modder's paradise," said Howard. "It's part of our DNA here. We've been doing it for over 20 years and our community around that. We've usually been classically single player, that has been our community, and people are still modding our games and playing them. So we're doing a lot of it.
"I think one of the things that I'll call out is, it's important for us not just to enable that, but to participate. To make is easy for them, to make this where they can make it not just a hobby, but a career. We've had a lot of great success there. So looking forward to what everyone can do with Starfield."
Starfield launches on the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Hell yeah it is!!! I'm looking forward to seeing full on Star Wars and Cowboy Bebop type mods, but who knows wtf modders are going to be able to do with this game. Someone's going to put the entirety of Skyrim on a planet xD
I just don't know how Bethesda is planning on implementing mods for console folks though. It's actually really surprising that mods were never mentioned once during the Starfield Direct. I have a feeling some sort of monetization for mods on console is going to be a thing again.
But not a Gangsta's Paradise So tell me why are we so blind to see that the ones we mod are you and me.
Genuinely interested to see the work the modding community comes up with. I really enjoyed modding skyrim
Man mods are going to make this game timeless like Skyrim, Fallout 4 etc. I honestly can't wait to see what they do.
Absolutely! 6 out of the top 10 games with the most downloaded mods on Nexus Mods are Bethesda games.
Skyrim Special Edition alone has over 2.6 BILLION downloads! That's utterly insane. Some are complaining that only 100 of the 1000 planets in Starfield will have life on them, but that was definitely intentional to have 900 planets just be blank canvases for modders to go wild on for the next decade at least. Plus, I'm 99.9% sure I'll be able to get all the resources and minerals I'll ever possibly need on the planets that do have life on them because....that's still a lot of planets!