LRG3 – Limited Run Games Showcase Set for July 12 - News

posted 13 hours ago

Limited Run Games announced LRG3 – Limited Run Games Showcase will take place on Wednesday, July 12 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on Twitch and YouTube.

The showcase will features over 20 announcements for new physical and digital releases.

We spent so long on the graphic that we almost forgot to announce LRG3!



Tune on on July 12th at 4pm ET / 1pm PT for 20+ new digital and physical announcements!



Follow us on Twitch or subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don't miss the news. pic.twitter.com/iy00CYInlo — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 23, 2023

