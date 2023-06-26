By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
LRG3 – Limited Run Games Showcase Set for July 12

by William D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 481 Views

Limited Run Games announced LRG3 – Limited Run Games Showcase will take place on Wednesday, July 12 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on Twitch and YouTube.

The showcase will features over 20 announcements for new physical and digital releases.

