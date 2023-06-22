Quake II Remastered Has Been Rated - News

Quake II Remastered has been rated in Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.

A remaster of the original Quake was rated by Korea in 2021 before it was announced at QuakeCon 2021. It is possible Quake II Remastered will be announced at this year's QuakeCon, which is set to take place in Grapevine, Texas from August 10 to 13.

Quake II is a first-person shooter originally released for PC in December 1997, followed by ports to the Nintendo 64 and original PlayStation in 1999. It would also release for the Xbox 360 in 2005.

Thanks, Gematsu.

