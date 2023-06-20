Immortals of Aveum Delayed to August 22 - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Ascendant Studios have announced the fantasy first-person magic shooter, Immortals of Aveum, has been delayed from July 20 to August 22. The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"Your reactions to Immortals of Aveum over the past few weeks has been incredibly inspiring—from our trailer at the PlayStation Showcase, and the recent hands-on previews, to the latest gameplay reveal, and being named one of the most anticipated games from Summer Game Fest. It’s been amazing," reads the announcement on the delay from Ascendant Studios founder Bret Robbins.

"As you know, this is our first game as a self-funded independent studio. We set out five years ago to ambitiously make an original magic first-person shooter in a new fantasy world. Along the way, we worked through a pandemic, built a new team, developed on Unreal Engine 5.1 and pushed the boundaries of what we thought was possible. Now, the finish line is in sight.

"The recent feedback to the game proves to us what we already felt: that Immortals of Aveum is something special. In order to realize our full vision, we are going to take a few extra weeks, making our new launch date Tuesday, August 22. This will give us time to further polish the game, finish optimizing all platforms, and deliver a strong launch. We owe it to ourselves and to you to get this right.

"Stay tuned for more info about the game in the coming weeks, and thank you for taking part in this journey with us!"

