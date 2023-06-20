Immortals of Aveum Delayed to August 22 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 751 Views
Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Ascendant Studios have announced the fantasy first-person magic shooter, Immortals of Aveum, has been delayed from July 20 to August 22. The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.
"Your reactions to Immortals of Aveum over the past few weeks has been incredibly inspiring—from our trailer at the PlayStation Showcase, and the recent hands-on previews, to the latest gameplay reveal, and being named one of the most anticipated games from Summer Game Fest. It’s been amazing," reads the announcement on the delay from Ascendant Studios founder Bret Robbins.
"As you know, this is our first game as a self-funded independent studio. We set out five years ago to ambitiously make an original magic first-person shooter in a new fantasy world. Along the way, we worked through a pandemic, built a new team, developed on Unreal Engine 5.1 and pushed the boundaries of what we thought was possible. Now, the finish line is in sight.
"The recent feedback to the game proves to us what we already felt: that Immortals of Aveum is something special. In order to realize our full vision, we are going to take a few extra weeks, making our new launch date Tuesday, August 22. This will give us time to further polish the game, finish optimizing all platforms, and deliver a strong launch. We owe it to ourselves and to you to get this right.
"Stay tuned for more info about the game in the coming weeks, and thank you for taking part in this journey with us!"
A month? Wonder if they had certain feedback from preview demos and such alike. Or trying to release at a more preferable time not surrounded by other titles?
The most immediate competition would be Armored Core VI, which releases 3 days later, and Baldur's Gate 3 a week later. I guess it's not terrible, but Armored Core especially will be a huge title for Action fans.
I don't think the delay helps them at all timing wise. The first release date had them competing mainly against Exoprimal (which so far doesn't seem like it will be a big hit for Capcom), the PC port of Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, and Pikmin 4 (which is only on a platform that Immortals isn't on), most of the rest of the releases in the neighboring 2 weeks on either side of the old date are small fry, an Atelier remake, Oxenfree 2, a Nobunaga's Ambition game, etc.
The new date puts them into competition with Atlas Fallen ( a week and a half before), Texas Chainsaw Massacre (4 days before), Armored Core 6 (3 days later), and Baldur's Gate 3 (about a week later). Then about 2 weeks later, Starfield releases, which is sure to be one of the 5 or 6 bestselling games of the year (alongside Hogwarts, Zelda, Spider-Man 2, FIFA, and NBA 2K), so you know many will be saving up for it and will be hesitant to buy a $70 game that releases 2 weeks earlier.
Considering the new date puts them up against tougher competition, I'm guessing the delay was indeed necessary for fixing bugs and optimizing each of the 3 versions.
Although I'm truly rooting for Immortals, as it looks like a promising new IP, these middling 1-month/6-week delay windows are starting to seem more like a hail mary for isolating only the worst issues. I hope it's not stuck with a lot of launch-day tech issues a la Jedi Survivor.