Xbox and IGN Partner for ID@Xbox Showcase on July 11 - News

/ 233 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft announced it has partnered with IGN to present the next ID@Xbox Showcase on July 11. The Showcase will feature a look at new games from indie developers.

"ID@Xbox and IGN are joining forces to exclusively present the next ID@Xbox Showcase on July 11," reads a tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account. "Get a first look at some new games including trailers, gameplay, reveals and more!"

BIG NEWS! @ID_Xbox and @IGN are joining forces to exclusively present the next ID@Xbox Showcase on July 11. Get a first look at some new games including trailers, gameplay, reveals and more! pic.twitter.com/qMPp7F1z31 — Xbox (@Xbox) June 20, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles