Xbox and IGN Partner for ID@Xbox Showcase on July 11

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 233 Views

Microsoft announced it has partnered with IGN to present the next ID@Xbox Showcase on July 11. The Showcase will feature a look at new games from indie developers.

"ID@Xbox and IGN are joining forces to exclusively present the next ID@Xbox Showcase on July 11," reads a tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account. "Get a first look at some new games including trailers, gameplay, reveals and more!"

4 Comments
Johnd (47 minutes ago)

Dont Microsoft own igns parent company.
Ign is as good as an xbox propganda arm these days.

smroadkill15 Johnd (43 minutes ago)

Wrong.

pikashoe Johnd (35 minutes ago)

Why wouldn't you look this information up before posting?

Libara Johnd (16 minutes ago)

More tin foil hilarity.

