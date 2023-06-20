Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, June 21 - News

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, June 21 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch in on YouTube and Nintendo.com.

The Nintendo Direct will feature around 40 minutes of information mainly focused on games launching later this year for the Nintendo Switch, including new details on Pikmin 4.

Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/utzePnKjGc pic.twitter.com/ro5jotd6rD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2023

