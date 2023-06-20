Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, June 21 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 927 Views
Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, June 21 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch in on YouTube and Nintendo.com.
The Nintendo Direct will feature around 40 minutes of information mainly focused on games launching later this year for the Nintendo Switch, including new details on Pikmin 4.
Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2023
Watch it live here: https://t.co/utzePnKjGc pic.twitter.com/ro5jotd6rD
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Wonder what bombs are going to drop. Metroid Prime 2 available today?
Brand-new 2D Mario this year is what I want most.
Despite no E3 this year, the big 3 have fed us well.
Actually, let me hold off in case Nintendo decides to spend 30 of those minutes focusing on Everybody 1-2 Switch
Nice. Hopefully they've got a full lineup for second half of the year. Would like to see something on a new DK game and a 2D Mario. Wouldn't mind getting port/remasters announcements for Prime 2 and 3 and Zelda WW & TP. Also it'd be cool if there was either something brand new or a long established IP that hasn't hit the Switch yet like Star Fox or Kid Icarus.
I can't even watch the prediction videos like I normally do for these because the leak that we were having a Direct also came with the list of items in the Direct, which I've averted my eyes for. At least that's only 24 hours I'll need to stay off YouTube, whether the list is accurate or not.
My hopes:
- Metroid Prime 4
- Gamecube Zeldas
- Chrono Trigger 2DHD Remake
- Fire Emblem (most likely Genealogy of the Holy War)
- Dragon Quest III 2DHD
- P3R. Wouldn't mind Metaphor Re Fantazio but that's probably asking a bit much for the venerable Switch.
- M... Mo... Moth.... ahhhh, never mind.
That's a lot of remakes.
I mean. I’m not hating Nintendo for their strategy but If you look at Septembers direct last year, they had a Kirby remake, Tales of Symphonia, Rune Factory 3, Front Mission 1+2, and Story of Seasons (think that was a remake of an old harvest moon game iirc). Also, February featured front mission (again), Advanced Wars (again), Portal, and Chrono Cross.
I mean, I don't really think third party remasters should be counted as Nintendo doesn't have direct control over that. But in the last year Nintendo has published 18 games and only four of those are remasters or remakes. To me it doesn't really look like that much of an emphasis. I think most of their third party support just happens to be remasters because the Switch isn't a powerful console in comparison to the other two.