Tower of Fantasy Arrives August 8 for PS5 and PS4

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Perfect World Games announced the free-to-play open-world action RPG, Tower of Fantasy, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on August 8.

The PS5 and PS4 versions will be operated separately from the current PC, iOS, and android versions. Meaning there will be no cross-play between the PlayStation versions and the other versions.

View the pre-order trailer below:

Read details on the different paid editions of the game below:

Standard Edition ($10.99)

A copy of the game

Monthly Pass (x1)

Tanium (x100)

Gold Nucleus (x10)

Fried Chicken (x10)

Crispy Grilled Fish (x10)

Black Nucleus (x10)

Weapon Augmentation Box II (x10)

Deluxe Edition ($49.99)

A copy of the game

48-hours early access

Simulacrum Deluxe Box (x1)

Outfit “Move Planes” for PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Avatar “Smarty Housekeeper (2nd Gen.)” for PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Avatar Frame “Playtime” for PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Chat Frame “Game Master” for PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Monthly Pass (x1)

Tanium (x2,000)

Gold Nucleus (x10)

Black Nucleus (x10)

Weapon Augmentation Box II (x20)

Fried Chicken (x10)

Crispy Grilled Fish (x10)

Sizzling Meat (x10)

Nut tea (x10)

Ultimate Edition ($99.99)

A copy of the game

48-hours early access

Simulacrum Premium Box (x1)

Race Car “Icy Blue Blooming” for PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Jetpack Skin “White-Tailed Meteor” for PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Outfit “Move Planes” for PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Avatar “Smarty Housekeeper (2nd Gen.)” for PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Avatar Frame “Playtime” for PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Chat Frame “Game Master” for PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Monthly Pass (x1)

Tanium (x3,000)

Red Nucleus (x10)

Gold Nucleus (x10)

Black Nucleus (x10)

Random SR Relic Shard Box (x20)

Weapon Augmentation Box II (x20)

Fried Chicken (x10)

Crispy Grilled Fish (x10)

Sizzling Meat (x10)

Nut tea (x10)

