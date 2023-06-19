Hideo Kojima: 'I want to Go to Outer Space and Create a Game You Can Play in Space' - News

Hideo Kojima speaking at the New York City premiere for the Hideo Kojima documentary Connecting Worlds was asked by Geoff Keighley what he wants to do in the future.

Kojima, via Axios' Stephen Totilo on Twitter, said he wants to go to outer space and create a game that you can play in space.

"I want to go to outer space," said Kojima. "I want to go to outer space and create a game you can play In space…So please someone send me up to space."

