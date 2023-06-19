By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Hideo Kojima: 'I want to Go to Outer Space and Create a Game You Can Play in Space'

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 665 Views

Hideo Kojima speaking at the New York City premiere for the Hideo Kojima documentary Connecting Worlds was asked by Geoff Keighley what he wants to do in the future. 

Kojima, via Axios' Stephen Totilo on Twitter, said he wants to go to outer space and create a game that you can play in space. 

"I want to go to outer space," said Kojima. "I want to go to outer space and create a game you can play In space…So please someone send me up to space."

10 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
2zosteven (6 hours ago)

so do I

  • +6
DroidKnight (7 hours ago)

He needs to send me some of what he's been smoking.

  • +5
UnderwaterFunktown (6 hours ago)

About what I'd expect from Kojima

  • +4
JackHandy (6 hours ago)

That is maybe the greatest quote in the history of gaming quotes.

  • +1
KLAMarine (0 minutes ago)

Not a terribly large audience, those folks in outer space.

  • 0
Kneetos (4 hours ago)

Hasn't the Gameboy already been to space?
Or am I remembering that wrong?

  • 0
Vengeance1138 (4 hours ago)

Because there is just such a huge untapped audience and market share potential for all the people currently living in space?

  • 0
pikashoe (5 hours ago)

So does he want to create a game about being in space or a game you play while you are in space?

  • 0
VAMatt (5 hours ago)

Doesn't everybody want to go to space? Please somebody send me up too.

  • 0
Leynos (6 hours ago)

Zone of the Enders for real!

  • 0