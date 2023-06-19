Moving Out 2 Arrives August 15 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Team17 and developers SMG Studio and DevM Games announced Moving Out 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 15.

A demo is available on PC from June 19 to 26. It will include six levels.

Featuring online cross-play multiplayer for the first time in the series—Moving Out 2 is set after the intergalactic conclusion of the 2020 original. The game sees the Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technicians (F.A.R.Ts) head beyond the realms of their dimension and go multiversal across a series of other universes, each with wildly different and puzzling environments than their own.

Location, Location, Location

Travel the multiverse and overcome new levels and puzzles that pit F.A.R.Ts with their biggest removals challenge yet.

Co-op Continued

Players can either take on Moving Out 2 solo or with friends (or enemies) in both couch and cross-play enabled online cooperative play.

Assist Mode

Movers of all abilities are welcome in Packmore; with Assist Mode, the possibilities (and fun) are endless, and inclusive!

Zany Characters

Featuring a whole new host of smooth movers, Moving Out 2 showcases entirely new characters that will both enchant and horrify.

