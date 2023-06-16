Xbox's Matt Booty Praises New 343 Boss, Not Against Other Studios Working on Halo - News

The head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty in an interview with Axios discussed Halo developer 343 Industries and the future of the studio.

Booty is confident in the new leader of the studio with Pierre Hintze taking over as studio boss. Hintze took the lead in fixing Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which launched in a rough state in 2014.

"I feel confident in the leadership team, but the team that got us here is probably not the same team that's going to take us forward,' said Booty.

He added, "Look at the quality of [the] Master Chief Collection and know that that core team that did that is doing a lot of the heavy lifting on Halo right now."

343 Industries was hit with layoffs that Booty says were a byproduct of "challenges across Microsoft and across Xbox" last year and the smaller team is due to "where we’re at in the production phase."

Booty was asked if Microsoft would consider any of the Activision studios to work on the Halo franchise if the Activision Blizzard deal would be approved. He said that is up to the studios and would not be dictated by higher ups.

If something like that were to happen, it would have to come from the studios ... It's unlikely that we would come in and dictate that from the top," he said.

