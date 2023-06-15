Star Ocean: The Second Story R Appears to Have Been Leaked by Square Enix - News

/ 601 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Square Enix Support Center website appears to have accidentally leaked a remake or remaster of Star Ocean: The Second Story called Star Ocean: The Second Story R with a logo that has since been removed.

Star Ocean: First Departure has already been remastered for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 with the title Star Ocean: First Departure R.

Star Ocean: The Second Story was originally released in 1998 for the original PlayStation. It is the second entry in the Star Ocean franchise by Square Enix.

Thanks, RPG Site.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles