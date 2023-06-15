Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara Arrives July 27 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher and developer Chibig, and developers Talpa Games and Undercoders announced Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 27.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Join Koa and her best friend Napopo on an action-packed adventure through the islands of Mara! Outwit traps, maneuver dangerous environments, and explore a series of dazzlingly different landscapes on their quest to recover stolen pirate loot.

Unlock an archipelago piece by piece! From sandy beaches to bubbling volcanoes, there’s no shortage of charming and colorful places to visit, each one chock full of secrets and collectibles.

Eight worlds to discover and explore. Each level has its own theme, traps, and bits of story.

Sail through the ocean and upgrade your boat to reach every corner of Mara.

Full of memorable characters. Meet all kinds of characters and help them.

Discover all kinds of hidden secrets, challenges, and collectibles!

Upgrade and customize the city of Qalis and get a lot of new skins and backpacks for Koa.

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara is an action adventure game where you will sail through a new Mara archipelago, divided into eight worlds.

Several levels with emblematic locations to enjoy in each world, where you will face different obstacles and traps with progressive difficulty to finally challenge the five most famous pirates of the Mara sea.

Fortunately, our dear Napopo, Koa’s best friend, will be with us always ready to help in our backpack. Thanks to Napopo we will have skills and special moves such as the bomb-jump, the jet-jump, the somersault, the ultra-speed, and diving.

The ocean of Mara connects the different islands that we will visit. Thanks to the pirates’ maps we will open new routes and the improvements of our ship will help us to reach every corner of the archipelago.

We will collect lots of seashells along our adventure that we can exchange in Qalis to acquire new items, clothing, or improvements to the city. Step by step we will return the peace and the stolen treasures where they belong.

Relax and unwind—or knuckle down and challenge yourself!

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara offers a complete and varied experience for different types of players. From new players to speedrunners, everyone can enjoy the experience in their own way.

