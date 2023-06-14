People Can Fly Signs Deal With Microsoft to Develop Game With $30-50M Budget - News

Polish developer People Can Fly announced it has signed a deal to develop a game for Microsoft.

The developer will be working on a AAA game with the codename of Project Maverick based on a Microsoft IP with a budget of $30 million to $50 million. Microsoft will fully finance and publish the game.

People Can Fly is best known for developing Bulletstorm, Gears of War: Judgment, and Outriders.

