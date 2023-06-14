Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition Arrives July 20 for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Dotemu announced Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on July 20 for $17.99. A demo will be available on PC from June 19 to 26.

View the release date and gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the demo below:

Download the demo during Steam Next Fest to ally with one of five mighty characters, leading their army in a variety of multiplayer modes to achieve top status on the battlefield:

Anwen from the Sylvan Faction (commanding Pixies, Bears, and Druids)

Godric Unicorn who commands the Haven Faction (Swordsmen, Knights, and Priestesses)

Haven Faction (Swordsmen, Knights, and Priestesses) Fiona Unicorn, a necromancer who leads the Necropolis Faction (Skeletons, Vampires, and Ghosts)

Aidan Unicorn who controls the Inferno Faction (Hellhounds, Succubi, and Imps)

Nadia, a wizard who leads the Academy Faction (Mages, Djinns, and Golems)

Each hero possesses a unique spell that can be activated when their spell meter is full, replenishing itself every time they inflict or receive damage. Combine peerless leadership abilities with each unique and incredible hero to rise to the top of Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition‘s leaderboards in no time. The demo’s multiplayer modes include Online Multiplayer (Quick Match, Host, and Custom Match) and Hotseat (1v1 local mode). The Campaign Prologue will also be playable, giving a first taste of the thrilling story of Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes and teaching budding wizards the basics of gameplay.

With a complete rebalance of the multiplayer mode, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition includes the downloadable content “I Am the Boss,” which allows you to play as the four powerful bosses—Azexez, Count Carlyle, Ludmilla and Azh-Rafir—and a newly created exclusive multiplayer boss (Euny the Archdruid) in Quick Match, Online, and Offline Multiplayer modes. Additionally, for the first time there will be a new localization for Asian territories.

The original beloved anime-inspired art style has been given a detailed graphical refresh featuring enhanced character renders and portraits, creating a modernized visual accompaniment to various quality-of-life updates. Each refinement has been thoughtfully added to the fan-favorite title from the team at Dotemu, who are huge fans of the franchise and have taken great care in building on the original Capybara Games masterpiece.

Taking place 40 years before the Heroes of Might & Magic V saga, the full Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition experience tells the tale of five heroes scattered across five different regions of Ashan. Each must travel their own dangerous paths to grow in strength, unravel a demonic plot, and ultimately save the world from Demonic forces. Sporting local and online multiplayer as well as an expansive story mode, fans can choose between one of 15 playable characters across five different factions. Master unique abilities and learn dynamic combat mechanics as you experience an epic adventure filled with vibrant detail.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

