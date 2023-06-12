The Crew Motorfest Arrives on September 14 - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Ivory Tower announced The Crew Motorfest will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna on September 14.

Celebrate All the Facets of Car Culture

Introducing the Playlists: a series of short thematic campaigns offering unique and exciting car culture experiences. Each one is carefully designed to immerse you in a different car culture universe, with tailored races, themed events, and other unique challenges. Master vintage classics or electric supercars, become a track champion or just cruise along your friends: there is always a Playlist for you.

Explore a Vibrant Hawaiian Open World With Your Crew

Get ready to experience the ultimate driving adventure on one of the world’s most breathtaking islands: O’ahu, the jewel of the Hawaiian archipelago.

Do everything on your own or with other players: join high-speed street races through the bustling city of Honolulu, test your off-road skills on the ashy slopes of a volcano, master the perfect curve on the tracks. When you’re ready to relax, kick back on the sunny beaches behind the wheel of your favorite supercar, or bring a buggy to explore the hidden paths of the luxurious rainforest.

Join Motorfest, an Always-renewed Haven for Car Lovers

Take part in an ever-changing program of activities: discover new outlooks on car culture through a selection of short thematic campaigns, intense driving races and various competitive live events. Collect hundreds of iconic cars from the past, present and future. At launch and beyond, The Crew™ Motorfest will always offer plenty of opportunities to show of your skills, your style, and leave your mark on the history of the festival.

The Playlists

15 playlists will be available at launch, for as much car culture universes, series of challenges, and exclusive rewards to unlock.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

