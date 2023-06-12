Skull and Bones Closed Beta Runs From August 25 to 28 - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Singapore announced the closed beta for Skull and Bones will run from August 25 to 28 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Registration for the closed beta is now available on the game's official website here.

Enter the perilous paradise of Skull and Bones, as you overcome the odds and rise from an outcast to become an infamous pirate. Assemble your very own formidable fleet and use it to build your empire in a visceral world that introduces new challenges, stories and features every season. Gather resources, craft tools and weapons, build your ships and grow your infamy. From the Coasts of Africa to the tropical islands of the East Indies, establish your pirate network and build your own empire on your journey to dominate the Indian Ocean.

Skull and Bones is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna. It is set to launch before March 31, 2024.

