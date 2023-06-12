Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Launches December 7 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 203 Views

by, posted 36 minutes ago

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment announced Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Amazon Luna on December 7.

View the world premiere trailer below:

View the game overview trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Game Overview

Abducted by the human militaristic corporation known as the RDA, you, a Na’vi, were trained and molded to serve their purpose. Fifteen years later, you are free, but find yourself a stranger in your birthplace. Reconnect with your lost heritage, discover what it truly means to be Na'vi, and join other clans to protect Pandora from the RDA.

Explore a World of Wonder & Danger

Experience the epic wonders of the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora. Journey through beautiful yet unpredictable alien regions, where lowering your guard can have deadly consequences.

Become Na'vi

Harness your incredible strength and agility while customizing your character; crafting new gear, and upgrading skills and weapons to fit your playstyle.

Soar the Skies

Bond with your banshee to travel across the vast Western Frontier or take the fight to the RDA in aerial combat.

Master Multiple Combat Styles

Fight off the dangers of Pandora as you embrace the precision of traditional Na’vi weapons, including your bow and spear-thrower, or leverage your human training with more destructive weapons, such as assault rifle and shotgun.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles