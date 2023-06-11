Todd Howard: Starfield Runs at a Locked 30 FPS on Xbox Series X|S for Consistency - News

Bethesda's Todd Howard speaking with IGN has revealed Starfield runs in 4K resolution at a locked 30 frames per second on the Xbox Series X and in 1440p and 30 FPS on the Xbox Series S. Howard says the game often runs well above that framerate, however, it is locked for more consistency.

"I think it'll come as no surprise, given our previous games, what we go for," said Howard. "Always these huge, open worlds, fully dynamic, hyper detail where anything can happen. And we do want to do that. It's 4K in the X. It's 1440 on the S. We do lock it at 30, because we want that fidelity, we want all that stuff. We don't want to sacrifice any of it.

"Fortunately in this one, we've got it running great. It's often running way above that. Sometimes it's 60. But on the consoles, we do lock it because we prefer the consistency, where you're not even thinking about it.

"And we don't ever want to sacrifice that experience that makes our games feel really, really special. So it feels great. We're really happy with how it feels even in the heat of battle. And we need that headroom because in our games, really anything can happen."

Starfield launches on the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6.

