Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Launches August 3 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 319 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Humble Games and developer Summerfall Studios announced Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 3.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In a modern fantasy world where the Greek gods live hidden among us, Grace is granted the power of a Muse to draw others into musical numbers… power that she’ll need to find out the truth behind her predecessor’s death before time runs out. Unravel the mystery of the last Muse through your choices in a beautifully hand-illustrated roleplaying musical.

From the mind of David Gaider, lead writer and creator of the Dragon Age setting and one of the most celebrated scribes in games, comes Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical—a song-filled urban fantasy saga where your choices determine how the Fates guide you.

Adventure, love, and songs await!

Find Your Voice

A compelling story of hope, self-discovery, and forging your path.

Strong-arm, charm or negotiate your way through a world of branching songs. Play through original, interactive musical numbers composed by Grammy-nominated musician Austin Wintory (Journey, Banner Saga), Scott Edgar, Steven Gates and Simon Hall of Tripod, and Jess Cerro (Montaigne), where your choices change the songs—and the outcomes.

Find Answers

Choice and consequence built from the DNA of RPGs.

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is a tale of loss and taking charge of your fate to uncover the answers you seek.

No two shows are the same! Multiple playthroughs will result in entirely different musical experiences. Be the star and stagehand—close the curtain on the story you want to tell.

Find Love?

Find friendship, love, or yourself.

Delve into an unknown world of mythic Greek gods and monsters; get to know a cast of hilarious, enigmatic, and delightful characters; and find out what’s going on behind the scenes of this saga before it’s too late.

Stoke the fires of romance if you so choose, and explore relationships with four potential paramours.

A Whole New World

A musical for video game lovers, and a video game for musical lovers.

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is an irreverent and heartfelt reconception of Greek mythology combining what we love about contemporary musical theater (think Buffy: Once More With Feeling, Hadestown, and Wicked) with video games where character and story take center stage (think Dream Daddy, Life Is Strange, and Dragon Age).

David Gaider’s vision is brought to life with performances by the likes of Laura Bailey (The Last of Us Part II, World of Warcraft), Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (Silent Hill 2, Steven Universe, Resident Evil) and additional cast members from across video games, television, and Broadway, to be revealed soon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles