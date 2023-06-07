F1 Manager 2023 Launches July 31 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Frontier Developments announced F1 Manager 2023 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on July 31.

The Standard Edition is priced at $54.99, while the Deluxe Edition is priced at $64.99 and includes four day early access starting on July 27 and the exclusive Scenarios Pack.

Pre-order for either edition of the game includes three exclusive race moments. This includes one for the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The intense world of Formula 1 comes alive for a new season in F1 Manager 2023. 23 races, six F1 Sprint events, new cars, new circuits including the Las Vegas street circuit, new drivers, new challenges… Your legacy begins here.

F1 Manager 2023 gives you unparalleled control of your chosen F1 team, with rich and detailed management features, refined racing spectacle, deeper authenticity and a brand-new mode that allows you to rewrite the season on your terms. Drive every decision and become the best team on the grid across the official 2023 F1 season and beyond.

Build Your Legacy

F1 Manager 2023 gives you the freedom to manage your F1 team on your terms. Start your career as Team Principal at one of the 10 current F1 teams and manage every aspect from the factory to the garage, to the starting grid.

Manage your staff and facilities, build and fine-tune your cars, plan and execute your race strategy. Every decision is yours to make, the fate of your chosen team is at your fingertips.

A New Way to Play

Build your legacy and relive key moments from the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship in Race Replay, a brand-new mode which brings you even closer to key moments from across the season. Rewrite the season on your terms.

Dynamic and Dramatic Races

Be part of all the race weekend action. Take your drivers through practice and qualifying, honing your strategy in time for race day. Every call, every decision, every command is yours to make, and every mistake is yours to own.

Stunning, broadcast-style visuals are at the heart of an atmospheric race weekend in F1 Manager 2023 and races are now more dynamic than ever. Racing lines, overtakes, on-track battles and incidents have all been refined to add to the spectacle and realism.

A spin or intense battle may affect your driver’s confidence, pit crew fatigue could cause a pit-stop error, overheated tyres could impact your strategic options. How you handle these situations will define your management style and could make or break your season.

Performance Refined

In F1 Manager 2023, deep management systems give you total control over not only your world-class drivers but a multitude of staff members. Hire an experienced Sporting Director, opening up the ability to manage your pit crew’s training regime and hone their skills, crucial for a successful race weekend and winning the Fastest Pit Stop award.

Face a variety of challenges and dilemmas that threaten your season, poach new drivers instantly or agree for them to join you next year and uncover the next generational talent via simulated F2 and F3 championships. Manage a variety of variables when developing parts for your car including performance, reliability and cost.

