Crime Boss: Rockay City Launches June 15 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 166 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer INGAME STUDIOS announced Crime Boss: Rockay City will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as a digital release on June 15 and as a physical release on September 5.

The game first release for PC via Epic Games Store on March 28.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Here is a roadmap of releases and updates for the game:

Q1 2023 Release on Epic Games Store Free Update

Q2 2023 Release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Free Update

Q3 2023 “Dollar Dragon: Gold Cup” (paid expansion pack) Paid Weapon Pack Free Update

Q4 2023 Paid Weapon Pack Free Update

Q1 2024 “Sheriff Norris: 99 Problems” (paid expansion pack) Paid Urban Legends Pack Free Update

Q2 2024 “Nasara’s Revenge” (paid expansion pack) Paid Urban Legends Pack Free Update



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles