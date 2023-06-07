LISA: Definitive Edition Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 213 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Serenity Forge and developer Dingaling Productions have announced LISA: Definitive Edition for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on July 18.

The LISA: Definitive Edition bundle is priced at $24.99, which includes LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition and sequel LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition. LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition will be available as an individual release for $19.99 and LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition for $9.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Explore Olathe and its dark and twisted secrets with LISA: The Definitive Edition, including the original story-driven RPG game LISA: The Painful and its sequel LISA: The Joyful.

LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition is the newly updated version of the original quirky side-scrolling RPG, set in the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Olathe. Beneath the charming and funny exterior is a world full of disgust and moral destruction. Players will learn what kind of person they are by being FORCED to make choices permanently affecting the gameplay. Make sacrifices to keep your party members alive, whether it’s taking a beating for them, losing limbs, or some other inhuman torture. In this world, you will learn being selfish and heartless is the only way to survive…

LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition is the newly updated conclusion to the quirky side-scrolling RPG LISA series. Explore Olathe as Buddy in your quest to punish the world that has treated you wrong. Along the way, learn about Olathe, your family, and the monsters and men in power. The world’s out to get you… GET. IT. BACK.

Key Features:

High-definition graphics and pixel-perfect intelligence scaling.

120 frames per second mode for PC and current-gen consoles.

Brand-new campfire conversations, allowing you to mourn the deaths of party members even more.

New enemy and boss fights.

New quests featuring never before seen battles and dialogue.

Brand-new stories with multiple endings.

Updated battle systems introducing new “Warlord Skills,” updated timed attacks and user interface overhaul.

New border art overlays for wide-screen viewing.

A new music player to listen to your favorite tracks and over 20 new Definitive Edition-exclusive songs.

Definitive Edition-exclusive songs. Painless (easy) mode for players looking for an easier time.

Controller features utilizing Switch HD Rumble, PlayStation DualSense haptics, light bar, adaptive triggers and DualShock.

PlayStation DualSense haptics, light bar, adaptive triggers and DualShock. Four DualSense speaker audio.

12 new localized languages.

And even more secrets to explore.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles