Western Digital Xbox Series X|S Storage Expansion Cards Now Available - News

/ 232 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

Microsoft decided to go with proprietary expansion cards for the Xbox Series X|S consoles, while Sony went with the standard M.2 SSD slot for the PlayStation 5.

Expansion cards from Western Digital are now available, which is the first set of cards not from Seagate. The 512 GB expansion card is priced at $79.99, while the 1 TB card is priced at $149.99.

This is far cheaper than what the Seagate expansion cards used to cost, however, Seagate has since dropped the price of its own cards. The 512 GB card from Seagate is now priced at $89.99 and the 1 TB card is priced at $149.99.

As a comparison, the Seagate cards used to be priced at $139.99 for the 512 GB card, $219.99 for the 1 TB card, and $399.99 for the 2 TB card.

Microsoft using the proprietary expansion cards is easier to use by consumers, but it has lead to them being more expensive than standard SSDs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles