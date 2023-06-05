Capcom Showcase 2023 Set for June 12 - News

Capcom announced the Capcom Showcase 2023 will be held on Monday, June 12 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm BST.

The showcase will be an all-digital event and feature roughly 36 minutes of news and updates on the latest Capcom games.

It you will be available to watch on YouTube and Twitch.

"The Capcom Showcase is a global digital livestream event," reads the announcement from Capcom. "It's a gathering place for us to share the latest, most in-depth Capcom information with our fans around the world.

"We'll share more details about our program lineup as we get closer to the event. We hope you'll join us for this special digital event to celebrate Capcom's 40th anniversary!"

Tune in on June 12, 3pm PDT for a Capcom Showcase digital event featuring roughly 36 minutes of news and updates on our latest games.



See you there!



📺 https://t.co/uLbZaxUHOW#CapcomShowcase pic.twitter.com/ws8B8d93s5 — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 6, 2023

