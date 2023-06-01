The Last Hero of Nostalgaia Arrives June 20 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

/ 800 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Coatsink and developer Over The Moon announced The Last Hero of Nostalgaia will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo switch on June 20 for $24.99 / £19.99 / €24.99.

The Rise of Evil DLC will also release on June 20 for all platforms for $7.99 / £6.69 / €7.99.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in October 2022.

View the PS5, PS4, and Switch trailer below:

Read details on the game and the DLC below:

Base Game

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia is set in a world that celebrates videogame nostalgia, blending the complex systems and dark aesthetics of its Souls-like inspirations with a reference-packed comedy tale told by a cynical narrator never short of a sharp putdown. The game delivers tough but fair combat, challenging bosses for you to overcome, engaging narrative mechanics rich in lore and a shockingly-rich character creator (kind of). The Last Hero of Nostalgaia draws on the best of the games that inspired it while delivering a humorous and innovative twist on the genre, along with a boatload of nudge and wink references that will delight videogame fans.

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia offers players the chance to enjoy tackling the game’s tough battles and laugh at its funny moments with friends thanks to an online co-op mode. Whether alone or alongside a friend, it’s time to jump into the world of videogames and find what’s causing the blight of pixelation causing it to collapse backwards in time. Nostalgaia is fading away to nothing: even the memories of our proud, cherished video games are being lost. Now, with our fidelity all but gone, at the very brink of extinction, hope emerges to fight back.

The Rise of Evil DLC

The downloadable content “The Rise of Evil” adds two new areas to the game: Easymaker’s Retreat and The Builder’s Sanctuary. Your new quest will also require you to defeat three new bosses that will put the skills and abilities you’ve acquired through the main game to the ultimate test.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles