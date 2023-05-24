Marvelous Game Showcase 2023 Set for Tomorrow, May 25 - News

/ 154 Views

by, posted 56 minutes ago

Marvelous announced the Marvelous Game Showcase 2023 will take place tomorrow, May 25 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK / May 26 at 7:00 JST.

Marvelous' North American subsidiary XSEED Games has confirmed an English version of the showcase will be available to watch in English on YouTube.

"Announcements will include new entries for popular, long-running franchises as well as all-new titles, with members from the respective development teams joining to share their thoughts on these works in progress," reads the YouTube description to the showcase.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles