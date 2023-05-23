Sega Announces Total War: Pharaoh for PC - News

Publisher Sega and developer Creative Assembly has announced Total War: Pharaoh. It will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in October.

As the great rise, the greatest will fall.

In Total War: Pharaoh, the newest entry in the award-winning grand strategy series, immerse yourself in ancient Egypt at the zenith of its power and experience the dramatic events that threaten its destruction. With dynamic real-time battles and incredible turn-based empire management, can you rise above your adversaries to become Egypt’s last great Pharaoh and stand against the collapse of an iconic civilization?

With the end looming for the great Pharaoh Merneptah, the people of Egypt cry out for a new leader. Many desire the power of the throne, but the path to becoming Pharaoh is a perilous one. Unearth a breathtakingly vibrant recreation of the Bronze Age Collapse as you battle societal disarray, face natural disasters and fight to protect your people against waves of invaders.

Experience Dynamic Battles – Enemy armies aren’t the only challenges to overcome on the battlefield. Lead your soldiers through sudden and dramatic shifts in weather, such as torrential rain and sandstorms, and witness the tides of battle turn as it directly impacts the surrounding terrain. Beware the threat of fire too, as battles can become engulfed in flames, striking and spreading across the battlefield as it burns forests and damages the foundations of enemy settlements.

Choose Your Leader – Prove your legitimacy to become Pharaoh, or Great King of the Hittites, and expand your growing empire on a campaign map that spans the rich cultural hubs of Egypt, Canaan and Anatolia. With a choice of eight Faction Leaders, step into their unique playstyles and take charge of diverse unit rosters. Whether you’re charming the courts as a peerless diplomat, charging into battle as an unwavering commander or causing chaos as a fearless warlord, become a leader that history will remember.

Unearth Ancient Egypt – On your journey to becoming Pharaoh, uncover a beautifully lush and vibrant recreation of Ancient Egypt at the height of its power. From the fertile banks of the river Nile to the windswept, arid deserts of the Sinai Peninsula and the mountainous crags of ancient Anatolia, this magnificent visual reimagining brings the beauty and brutality of Egypt’s most tumultuous era to life.

Customize Your Campaign – With a brand-new Campaign Customization feature, no two campaigns will ever feel the same. Determine how you play with an extended range of campaign customization options, such as random starting positions for all factions, detailed resource settings, the ability to toy with natural disasters and much more. With an abundance of options, stack the odds against yourself for an added challenge or become an unmatched power to breeze your way to victory.

