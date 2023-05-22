EA Sports FC Executive Has 'Huge Amount of Confidence' Without FIFA Name - News

Electronic Arts starting with this year is renaming its FIFA series of games starting this year to EA Sports FC. This name change ends a partnership EA has had with FIFA since 1993's FIFA International Soccer.

David Jackson, VP of Brand at EA Sports, in an interview with The Mirror discussed the name change and how the team is confident in the success of EA Sports FC.

"There's a huge amount of energy in all of our studios, all over the world, to get after the ambition that we know we've set ourselves with this this new brand," said Jackson.

"EA Sports FC is our future vision. I think we've done a very good job and had a great relationship over time with the FIFA organisation, but now's the right time for us to set a new path and chart our own path forward, be able to meet players expectations where they are, and we feel we can do that best through the lens of our own platform."

He added, "It's a mindset shift for us. We now think very expansively about opportunity. And the areas that we would like to create experiences for fans in the future. We have a huge amount of confidence in what we're going to be able to bring to market later on this year.

"There are two things that are really important to us. And our players telling us are important to them.

"One is authenticity. So we have 19,000 players, we have 700 teams and 30 leagues in the game right now. That authenticity is paramount to an EA Sports experience and will continue to be in the future.

"The other thing that's super important to us is innovation and our ability to be able to create new and engaging experiences that fans tell us that they're expecting from us at EA."

EA Sports has partnered with the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, WSL, NWSL, CONMEBOL and more for EA Sports FC.

