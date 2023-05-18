GBA's Super Mario Advance Games Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on May 26 - News

Nintendo announced the Game Boy Advance games, Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2, and Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3, are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Friday, May 26 as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library.

Super Mario Advance

Fling veggies (and lots of other stuff) at foes with Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad in this powered-up version of the Nintendo Entertainment System Super Mario Bros 2 game! In Subcon, the land of dreams, Mario and friends each have their own distinct abilities to aid them in the adventure: Luigi jumps the highest, Peach can hover over obstacles, Toad can grab items faster than anyone and Mario is an all-arounder who’s great in any situation. This Game Boy Advance version of Super Mario Bros. 2 also features added surprises to discover and challenges to take on, including one featuring Yoshi. Wa-hoo!

Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2

Bowser has taken over Dinosaur Island and it’s up to Mario and Luigi to stop him—but they’re not alone, because Yoshi is along for the ride! Every level, secret and Power Up from the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Super Mario World is here alongside additional features and surprises. This Game Boy Advance classic also includes the option to play the entire adventure as Luigi with his Super Mario Advance abilities. Those Chargin’ Chucks won’t know what hit ’em when they encounter this high-jumping bro!

Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3

Yoshi’s back, baby! Colorful worlds, giant bosses, secrets and enemies galore await in this Game Boy Advance version of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System classic that first introduced Baby Mario. Join a flock of multicolored Yoshi and save the infant Mario brothers from the clutches of the villainous Magikoopa Kamek in this vibrant, egg-tossing adventure. Just make sure you keep an eye on the baby—he may be cute, but he’s a total crybaby!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

