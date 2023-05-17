BlizzCon Returns in November - News

Blizzard Entertainment announced BlizzCon will return later this year from November 3 to 4 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

"Our players are at the heart of what makes BlizzCon great—a place where games are the common ground for connection and friendship," reads the Blizzard Entertainment announcement post. "Whether you’re coming to hang out with friends you only ever get to see online, celebrating epic moments in the games we love, exploring what’s on offer in the convention center halls, or eager to learn what’s next for our universes, BlizzCon is being created for you. It’s the community that has always made this event so special, and we can’t wait to see you all again."

More details about the show will be revealed next month. This includes ticket information, cosplay and other competition details, and more. Hotel blocks are available here.

