Summer Game Fest to Feature Over 40 Partners - PlayStation, Xbox, EA, Activision, More

Summer Game Fest curator and host Geoff Keighley via Twitter has revealed this year's showcase will feature over 40 partners. This includes PlayStation, Xbox, Electronic Arts, Activision, Ubisoft, CD Projekt Red, Sega, Capcom, Square Enix, and many more.
"And. Here. We. Go!" said Keighley via Twitter. "More than 40 partners set to take part in Summer Game Fest activities."
Summer Game Fest 2023 will take place at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood California on June 8 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm UK.
Those interested in attending the showcase in person can purchase tickets here.
And. Here. We. Go!— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 11, 2023
More than 40 partners set to take part in #SummerGameFest activities.
Sign up for event alerts at https://t.co/59xiIzexLf
Join us for our live showcase event at @youtubetheater on June 8.
🎟️ Public tickets now on sale: https://t.co/TdUs3NIoKb pic.twitter.com/DhbEF4tr81
Here is the list of confirmed partners:
- Activision
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna
- Bandai Namco
- Behaviour
- Capcom
- CD Projekt Red
- Devolver
- Digital Extremes
- Disney
- EA
- Epic Games
- Focus
- Gearbox Publishing
- Grinding Gear Games
- hoyoverse
- Kabam, Larian
- Level Infinite
- Magic the Gathering
- Neowiz
- Netflix
- Nexon
- Niantic
- North Beach Games
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Second Dinner
- Sega
- Paradox
- Pearl Abyss
- Phoenix Labs
- Plaion
- PlayStation
- Pocket Pair
- Razer
- Smilegate
- Square Enix
- Stema
- Techland
- Tribeca Festival
- Ubisoft
- Warner Bros. Games
- Xbox
