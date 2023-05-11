Summer Game Fest to Feature Over 40 Partners - PlayStation, Xbox, EA, Activision, More - News

posted 1 hour ago

Summer Game Fest curator and host Geoff Keighley via Twitter has revealed this year's showcase will feature over 40 partners. This includes PlayStation, Xbox, Electronic Arts, Activision, Ubisoft, CD Projekt Red, Sega, Capcom, Square Enix, and many more.

"And. Here. We. Go!" said Keighley via Twitter. "More than 40 partners set to take part in Summer Game Fest activities."

Summer Game Fest 2023 will take place at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood California on June 8 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm UK.

Those interested in attending the showcase in person can purchase tickets here.

Here is the list of confirmed partners:

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna

Bandai Namco

Behaviour

Capcom

CD Projekt Red

Devolver

Digital Extremes

Disney

EA

Epic Games

Focus

Gearbox Publishing

Publishing Grinding Gear Games

hoyoverse

Kabam, Larian

Level Infinite

Magic the Gathering

Neowiz

Netflix

Nexon

Niantic

North Beach Games

Samsung Gaming Hub

Second Dinner

Sega

Paradox

Pearl Abyss

Phoenix Labs

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocket Pair

Razer

Smilegate

Square Enix

Stema

Techland

Tribeca Festival

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox

