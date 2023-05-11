First-Person Soccer Game despelote Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Panic and developers Julian Cordero and Sebastian Valbuena have announced first-person soccer adventure game, despelote, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024.

"We’ve been pretty quiet since launching Untitled Goose Game and announcing Nour: Play With Your Food, but we’ve been actively taking pitches these past few years,” said Panic head of publishing Nick Suttner.

"We were really taken with despelote when it came our way—a deeply transportive love letter to a particular time and place, told in such a wry, charming way that it manages to feel universal at the same time. We’re so proud to be able to help bring it to the world. (And we have a bunch more game announcements coming later this year—this is just the start!)"

despelote is a soccer game about people. Get immersed in the streets and parks of Quito through the eyes and ears of eight year old Julián. Dribble, pass and shoot your soccer ball around town, and see what happens when you kick it someone’s way. Feel the city change as Ecuador comes closer than ever to qualifying for the World Cup.

Key Features:

A bittersweet and sometimes dreamy semi-autobiographical tale of youth.

Explore a dense town space at your leisure, full of activities, interactions, and mischief to get up to.

A physics-based soccer ball that feels good to kick around in a first-person perspective.

A vibrant world full of characters that have funny, and genuine conversations.

Photos and audio recorded on location in Ecuador are used to create a strong sense of place.

