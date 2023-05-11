Goodbye Volcano High Delayed to August 29 - News

/ 158 Views

by, posted 56 minutes ago

KO_OP announced the story-driven, choice-based cinematic adventure game, Goodbye Volcano High, has been delayed from June 15 to August 29. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

"The reality is that, with our current workload, we could not have met our June launch date without significant cuts to the quality and scope of the game," reads the announcement from KO_OP. "This would mean delivering something much different than what we’ve envisioned and worked toward. We don’t want to release anything less than the best version of the game we have been making throughout our development cycle.

"Plus, we’re a studio that prides itself on avoiding crunch. Meeting our original launch date would require our team to work nights, weekends and early mornings to ship and risk burning people out.

"This delay also moves our launch date out of a very busy June release calendar, opening us up to more incredible opportunities, and gives the game a greater chance of success.

"I know this isn’t the easiest thing to hear—it is a difficult thing for us to do. Goodbye Volcano High is a really special project for us and everyone on our team has done incredible work on this game. We need a bit more time to make sure all that work really shines! We’ve been so honoured to hear such a positive response to our demo. Soon, we’ll be premiering another public demo and we hope you’ll all have the chance to check it out.

"Thank you so much for your understanding—we can’t wait for you to play what we’ve been working on."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles