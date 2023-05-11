Marvelous Game Showcase 2023 to be Held in Late May - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Marvelous announced the Marvelous Game Showcase 2023 will be live streamed in late May.

The showcase will features the latest information on upcoming games from Marvelous in development for consoles and PC.

More details on the Marvelous Game Showcase 2023 will be shared later.

Thanks, Gematsu.

