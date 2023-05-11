Akatsuki Games and Koei Tecmo to Co-Develop New Title - News

Akatsuki in the latest earnings report has announced it will co-develop a new game with Koei Tecmo that will launch in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

The game has working title of "New Title X" and it will be "a next-gen game that leverages strengths of both companies."

Details on the game will "be announced in due course."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

