Nintendo Live 2023 Seattle Runs From September 1 to 4

Nintendo announced Nintendo Live 2023 Seattle will run from September 1 to 4 at the Seattle Convention Center, alongside PAX West.

You can register on the official Nintendo website for a chance to be randomly selected to receive a free tickets. The registration period starts on May 31 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET and will remain open until June 22 at 11:59 pm PT / June 23 at 2:59 pm ET.

Nintendo Live 2023 Seattle will feature Nintendo Switch gameplay, photo ops with costume characters like Mario and Luigi, a stage with live performances, a pop-up Nintendo store with merchandise and additional family-focused activities, and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship 2023 and Splatoon 3 Championship 2023 tournaments.

#NintendoLive 2023 will be held Sept. 1-4 at the Seattle Convention Center! If you’re interested in attending, you can register from May 31 until June 22 for a chance to receive free tickets.



Learn more: https://t.co/EgTSFoHJqY pic.twitter.com/zsDVJQxU9e — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 8, 2023

