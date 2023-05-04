The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan Out Now on Switch - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games announced The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan is now available on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $19.99.

The game first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in August 2019, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in September 2022.

View the Nintendo Switch launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone, branching cinematic horror games featuring a multiplayer mode.

In Man of Medan, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister…

Embark on a horrific journey aboard a ghost ship.

Experience your terrifying story with a friend online or go for safety in numbers with up to five players offline.

All playable characters can live or die. The choices you make will decide their fate.

Who will you save?

Don’t. Play. Alone.

Experience Man of Medan—the first game in the Dark Pictures Anthology and brand new to the Nintendo Switch.

Included in this purchase:

Man of Medan game

game Curator’s Cut game mode

Multiplayer modes including two-player online and five-player couch cooperative play.

modes including two-player online and five-player couch cooperative play. Updated gameplay features: difficulty settings and QTE warnings, improved user interface and interactions, and wider accessibility options including subtitle sizing.

Extended playable chapter “Flooded,” introducing new deaths in this climactic ending to the game!

Survive horror on-the-go! Man of Medan is now available on Nintendo Switch.



For the first time on this platform, face your inner fears with multiple storylines and heart-pumping life-or-death choices. #ManofMedan #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/uLBeospgtH — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) May 4, 2023

