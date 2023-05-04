Phil Spencer on Redfall: 'Nothing More Difficult for Me Than Disappointing the Community' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 709 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview on the Kinda Funny Xcast discussed Arkane Austin's Redfall and the issues with the game. The game has launched in a poor state and is currently sitting at 62 on Metacritic and OpenCritic.
"There's nothing more difficult for me than disappointing the Xbox community," said Spencer. "To watch the community lose confidence and be disappointed, I'm disappointed. I'm upset with myself."
He added, "The critical response was not what we wanted. Kind of pick myself up. What can we learn? How can we get better? Clearly, quality and execution – things we can do – but one thing I won’t do is push against creative aspirations of our teams.
"I'm a huge supporter of Arkane Austin. Their track record is awesome. I love a lot of the great games they've built. This is one where the team didn't hit their own internal goals when it launched. I think it's maybe a little simplistic to just say, 'Hey, maybe if you just delayed it three months, the core creative would have delivered on something different than what it was.'"
Arkane Austin is working on feedback, as well as the 60 frames per second mode, which Spencer says has a "good timeline." The developer will continue to work on the game.
"We’re gonna continue to work on the game. We’ve shown a commitment to games like Sea of Thieves, and Grounded, to continue to go and build games. But I also know these games are $70, and I’m gonna take full responsibility for launching a game that needs to be great."
Redfall is available for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.
I like what he said about not pushing back on the creativity. Which while I always thought this game looked boring I agree that studios should be given creative freedom. Arkane is a good studio you're not always going to make a blockbuster game especially when you're trying something new.
He also mentioned that when Zenimax was purchased, they focused on giving all the support and resources to BGS for Starfield, but Arkane Austin wasn't provided additional assistance until this year. Which of course was too late. The Coalition and Rare are now assisting Arkane Austin in fixing Redfall. Not that it matter too much since the games core is a mess lol. Probably the result of both Dishonored 2 and Prey flopping sales wise :( Arkane being forced to make a game they don't usually make.
But that's also something Phil said they'll improve on is assisting studios who are purchased while in the middle of production.
Yea I don't think this game can be fixed (IMO of course). Just simply does not seem like my kind of game. Didn't realize Dishonored 2 and Prey flooped though. I loved Dishonored and while I couldn't get into Prey everyone I know loved it. Good they are focusing on starfield though I think that's a good idea.
Definitely. Starfield is a launch they cannot mess up, and they know it.
Right before Redfall launched, Harvey Smith was already tweeting that Austin was hiring. Hopefully we'll get a Dishonored 3 out of it!
Him saying that felt like a blatant manipulative technique to make himself look at least somewhat good amongst the current bad. And AA trying something new is far from the only reason this game ended up like it did.
This isn’t a case of AA just “not making a blockbuster;” Redfall will end up in the 50s on Xbox and is already there on PC. Whether from Xbox, PS, or another publisher, that’s considered a disaster.
Your right it's an easy out for him but at the same time he's not wrong. We've seen what MS does when they take creative control and it's to simply make the studios pump out sequel after sequel with no ability to do anything new. Which just leads to people leaving to do their own thing.
I said on this very website that Refall gameplay was to blame, far more than the IGN player who was playing it poorly.
I remember getting downvoted a lot.
Are those people going to apologise now.
I was protecting consumers & was being honest.
Every year is like this , fucks ups, gets awards, goes to the interviews where is just shills and yes man, pity party. Phil IS SO GOOD .
Repeat next year or when starfield releases.
"Repeat next year or when starfield releases." and if you're wrong?
I do not think you will see any comment from him then :) That's how it works.
Bethesda game , good track record right. But starfield will not be on him thats for sure , no one can fix the problema of the main bethesda studios but a new engine, until then i can bet with anyone game will be full of problems and will take a shit ton to fix, add to that series s console that will be a nightmare.to make.the game run stable. You can print this comment , save it and we talk in some months.
Well good thing you are not part of "the community" is talkin about even if you seem to have a obsession with any news related to Xbox.
Comment once in a blue moon = obsession , obsession is in another place in this forum , i am not the one that spends like 15 hours a day in this forum my dude.
You are doing great :) Keep going.
Not so much, have some health issues lately sadly 👍