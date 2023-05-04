Phil Spencer on Redfall: 'Nothing More Difficult for Me Than Disappointing the Community' - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview on the Kinda Funny Xcast discussed Arkane Austin's Redfall and the issues with the game. The game has launched in a poor state and is currently sitting at 62 on Metacritic and OpenCritic.

"There's nothing more difficult for me than disappointing the Xbox community," said Spencer. "To watch the community lose confidence and be disappointed, I'm disappointed. I'm upset with myself."

He added, "The critical response was not what we wanted. Kind of pick myself up. What can we learn? How can we get better? Clearly, quality and execution – things we can do – but one thing I won’t do is push against creative aspirations of our teams.

"I'm a huge supporter of Arkane Austin. Their track record is awesome. I love a lot of the great games they've built. This is one where the team didn't hit their own internal goals when it launched. I think it's maybe a little simplistic to just say, 'Hey, maybe if you just delayed it three months, the core creative would have delivered on something different than what it was.'"

Arkane Austin is working on feedback, as well as the 60 frames per second mode, which Spencer says has a "good timeline." The developer will continue to work on the game.

"We’re gonna continue to work on the game. We’ve shown a commitment to games like Sea of Thieves, and Grounded, to continue to go and build games. But I also know these games are $70, and I’m gonna take full responsibility for launching a game that needs to be great."

Redfall is available for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

