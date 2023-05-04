By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Final Fantasy XVI Banned in Saudi Arabia as Square Enix Won't Make Required Changes

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 559 Views

Final Fantasy fans in Saudi Arabia, there is bad news as its video game division, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media, announced via Twitter Final Fantasy XVI has been banned from releasing in the country.

"For fans of the Final Fantasy XVI game, we would like to clarify that it has not been released in the Kingdom, due to the publisher's unwillingness to make the necessary modifications," reads the tweet.

The general supervisor for video games, Hattan Tawili, in Saudi Arabia without mentioning the name of the game did state they attempted for eights months is being banned due to Square Enix refusing to modify the content of the game.

"Unfortunately, one of the most important and biggest games of the year, unfortunately, after all the attempts during the past eight months without any success, the game is on its way to being banned due to the company’s complete refusal to modify the content to suit the region," wrote Tawili. "Of course, it is clear what happened to the companies, but they put it in abundance for reason and without reason and refuse to modify it."

It hasn't been made clear as to what content in Final Fantasy XVI has caused the game to be banned.

Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


14 Comments
Squall_Leonhart (54 minutes ago)

Good on SE for not changing the game. The less the world pander to these backwards nations the better - their loss in missing out on what looks to be a stellar game!

  • +4
CaptainExplosion Squall_Leonhart (45 minutes ago)

Hopefully this encourages Saudi to get rid of their bullshit policies regarding game content, otherwise their investments in gaming will backfire.

  • +1
pitzy272 (2 hours ago)

Yep. And it’s definitely not a red flag that no other country, especially one that respects human rights, has banned FF 16. This is what my recent rant was about. But again, this will likely get relatively little, short-lived attention from the virtuous media and Twitter warriors.

  • +3
CaptainExplosion pitzy272 (1 hour ago)

Would you feel better if I shared the article on other sites and expressed disdain for Saudi Arabia's decision?

  • 0
Ka-pi96 (2 hours ago)

Good on SE! Always good to see companies refuse to accept censorship.

  • +3
Leynos (2 hours ago)

Good

  • +2
DroidKnight (2 hours ago)

Hopefully Saudi Arabia doesn't acquire Square.

  • +2
Dahum (2 hours ago)

Ridiculous.

  • +1
CaptainExplosion (1 hour ago)

If they wanna be accepted in the gaming world, Saudi Arabia better accept the game WITHOUT changes.

  • 0
ClassicGamingWizzz (2 hours ago)

Well ... Good for them not bending the knee

  • 0
ClassicGamingWizzz ClassicGamingWizzz (47 minutes ago)

Would love to aee who downvoted this 🐰

  • +1
haxxiy ClassicGamingWizzz (44 minutes ago)

Someone might have gotten it backward since it's sort of ambiguous.

  • +1
ClassicGamingWizzz haxxiy (41 minutes ago)

Not bending the knee to the cencorahip of these countries

  • +2
SKMBlake (2 hours ago)

Oh no.... Anyway

  • 0