Final Fantasy XVI Banned in Saudi Arabia as Square Enix Won't Make Required Changes - News

Final Fantasy fans in Saudi Arabia, there is bad news as its video game division, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media, announced via Twitter Final Fantasy XVI has been banned from releasing in the country.

"For fans of the Final Fantasy XVI game, we would like to clarify that it has not been released in the Kingdom, due to the publisher's unwillingness to make the necessary modifications," reads the tweet.

The general supervisor for video games, Hattan Tawili, in Saudi Arabia without mentioning the name of the game did state they attempted for eights months is being banned due to Square Enix refusing to modify the content of the game.

"Unfortunately, one of the most important and biggest games of the year, unfortunately, after all the attempts during the past eight months without any success, the game is on its way to being banned due to the company’s complete refusal to modify the content to suit the region," wrote Tawili. "Of course, it is clear what happened to the companies, but they put it in abundance for reason and without reason and refuse to modify it."

It hasn't been made clear as to what content in Final Fantasy XVI has caused the game to be banned.

Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023.

لمحبي لعبة #FinalFantasyXIV، نود التوضيح بأنها لم تفسح بالمملكة، وذلك بسبب عدم رغبة الناشر بإجراء التعديلات اللازمة.



الهيئة العامة للإعلام #المرئي_والمسموع #تصنيف_الألعاب pic.twitter.com/5OuWZJGEvX — التصنيف العمري للألعاب الإلكترونية (@VGAR_SA) May 3, 2023

للاسف احد اهم واكبر العاب السنة للاسف بعد كل المحاولات خلال الثمانية اشهر الماضية دون اي جدوى اللعبة في طريقها للمنع لرفض الشركة التام لتعديل المحتوى لتتناسب مع المنطقة (طبعا واضح وش الشي الي صايرين الشركات بس يحطونه بكثرة لسبب وبدون سبب ويرفضون يتعدل👎🏻) — Hattan Tawili ™ (@HattanTawili) May 2, 2023

