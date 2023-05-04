Bungie Wins $12 Million in Destiny 2 Cheat Seller Lawsuit - News

/ 340 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Bungie has won $12 million damages in a lawsuit against a Destiny 2 cheat seller Mihai Claudiu-Florentin, who is based in Romania. The cheat seller sold VeteranCheats, which is one of the most popular cheats for Destiny.

The court documents, reported by TheGamePost, stated Claudiu-Florentin "developed and sold" cheat software that enabled Destiny 2 players to cheat in a variety of ways, including more accurate aiming and seeing through walls.

Bungie subpoenaed Stripe and found at least "5,848 separate transactions for either a Destiny 2 Cheat or a premium cheat product containing Destiny 2 as an option."

Bungie asked for $12,059,912.98 in damages, which includes $11,696,000 in statutory damages ($2,000 for each of the 5,848 downloads) under the DMCA, $146,662.28 for copyright infringement, and $217,250.70 for attorney fees and costs.

Bungie in its lawsuit claimed VeteranCheats caused significant harm to the game as it made it harder for legitimate players to enjoy the game. The lawsuit alleges copyright infringement, violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), breach of contract, intentional interference with contractual relations, and violations of the Washington Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

"The Court finds that default judgment is appropriately entered in Bungie’s favor as to all but the CPA claim. The Court finds that damages shall be entered in the amount of: (1) $11,696,000 for violations of the DMCA; (2) $146,662.28 for violations of the Copyright Act; and (3) $217,250.70 in attorneys’ fees and in costs. The total award shall be entered in the amount of $12,059,912.98," reads the conclusion to the lawsuit.

VeteranCheats has removed the Destiny 2 cheats from its website, however, they are still selling cheats for multiple games, including Valorant, Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto V, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles