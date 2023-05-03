By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PS5 Standalone Release to Launch in May

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 504 Views

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games announced Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for the PlayStation 5 will be getting a standalone release on the PlayStation Store later this month.

There will also be a $10 upgrade available for those who own the original Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition, or Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition on the PlayStation 4.

The game was previously only included with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. Those who own the standard edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will still be able to purchase Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered by upgrading to the Ultimate Edition through the main menu of the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is also available for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


12 Comments
V-r0cK (2 hours ago)

So was Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition the only way to get Spider-Man Remastered on disc? (included in the same disc or was a code given for the remaster inside?)

SKMBlake V-r0cK (1 hour ago)

Yes, and no: if you had Miles Morales, you could also buy SMR as a "kind of DLC" for 20$

gtotheunit91 V-r0cK (1 hour ago)

You had a code for Spider-Man Remastered when you bought the Ultimate Edition.

Spike0503 (3 hours ago)

So this is a digital-only standalone release? I would've liked to have a physical version.

DonFerrari (1 hour ago)

Upgrade path seems a food option.

darthv72 (2 hours ago)

I'd love a stand alone disc version.

TheLegendaryBigBoss (2 hours ago)

Sucks how you have to pay for the upgrade.

Vizigoth04 TheLegendaryBigBoss (2 hours ago)

All the money they get will make SpiderMan 2 and Wolverine worth it.

Qwark TheLegendaryBigBoss (1 hour ago)

It's a massive upgrade though, better looking Peter, Ray tracing at 60 fps, even higher Res textures, improved global illumination and of course a higher Res. It's kind of like FF7 Intergrade.

SKMBlake Qwark (1 hour ago)

It's not about being better looking, rather different. If I was getting replaced by a babyface dude with blond hair and blue eyes, I wouldn't call it a "massive upgrade*

Qwark SKMBlake (18 minutes ago)

The hair and skin are much more detailed the polygon count is also much higher. I don't see in what way that's not an upgrade.

SKMBlake Qwark (14 minutes ago)

It's not the same dude

