Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PS5 Standalone Release to Launch in May - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games announced Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for the PlayStation 5 will be getting a standalone release on the PlayStation Store later this month.

There will also be a $10 upgrade available for those who own the original Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition, or Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition on the PlayStation 4.

The game was previously only included with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. Those who own the standard edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will still be able to purchase Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered by upgrading to the Ultimate Edition through the main menu of the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is also available for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

