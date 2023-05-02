Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow Launches May 24 for PC, Later for Consoles - News

Publisher Ravenage and developer Frozen Line announced the action-adventure game, Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow, will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on May 24. It will launch later for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Little Griffin is trapped in an unknown and unwelcoming world and can only count on his friend, Birly the teddy bear. Solving puzzles and running away from scary monsters, they embark on a journey to discover there is more to this world than just nightmares.

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow is an atmospheric adventure game telling the touching story of Griffin, a boy who struggles against his inner fears. Thankfully, his teddy bear friend Birly is always there to help him.

The journey will not be easy. Traversing the expanse of both light and darkness will transform the hero’s memories into new feelings.

Birly’s help is invaluable. He can be sent where Griffin cannot reach: get tossed over a high beam, be trusted to run a tricky mechanism, or crawl into a tiny hole. Together these two can move heavy objects, overcome traps, and succeed at difficult challenges.

Discover a Touching Story

You don’t wake up in an unknown place with a living teddy bear by your side every day, and neither does our boy Griffin. But there he is, at the bottom of a mystery to be solved and at the start of a heartwarming story of two friends waiting to be told.

Overcome Tough Challenges

Use Birly’s help to solve intricate puzzles and explore the world. You control Griffin directly, but you can also pick up, throw, and issue commands to your teddy bear companion to aid your progress.

Explore a Mysterious World

Griffin finds himself in a dark place haunted by visions of the past, yet there is more to this world than just doom and gloom. Once you have mustered the strength to press onward, you’ll find a fascinating and multifaceted world filled with floating castles and rugged caves, fairytale forests, and sunny plains.

