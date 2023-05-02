New Xbox Home UI Rolling Out This Week for Insiders - News

Microsoft announced it will start rolling out a new Xbox Home user interface for Xbox Insiders who are in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings.

The new Xbox Home experience includes feedback heard from Xbox Insiders from previous previews.

Read details on the new Xbox Home experience via Xbox Wire below:

Provides easy navigation to your library, the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, search, and settings at the very top of your Home by introducing a new quick access menu.

Simplifies the layout and makes more space for you to see your background by reducing the size of some of the tiles and moving them to the bottom of the screen.

Adds a responsive game art feature to update the default background and show off the beautiful art associated with each title when you hover over the tiles.

We’ve also updated the tile that opened “My games & apps” (the first tile in the second row), to let you know when there’s something new or needs your attention. As the experience is not final, you may see updates either from your library or the Microsoft Store. For example, if there are items from your wish list on sale, you may get an update that shows up on your Home in that tile.

