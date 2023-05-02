Gran Turismo Movie First Official Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 664 Views
Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the first official trailer for the Gran Turismo movie.
The film is set to release in August and is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough. The racer won the GT Academy esports tournament in 2011 and is now a professional racer competing in the Japanese Super GT series. It was directed by Neill Blomkamp and the screenplay was written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin.
View the official trailer below:
Read details on the movie below:
Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.
- Directed by: Neill Blomkamp
- Screenplay by: Jason Hall and Zach Baylin
Based on the PLAYSTATION STUDIOS video game
Produced by:
- Doug Belgrad
- Asad Qizilbash
- Carter Swan
- Dana Brunetti
Executive Producers:
- Kazunori Yamauchi
- Herman Hulst
- Jason Hall
- Matthew Hirsch
Cast:
- David Harbour
- Orlando Bloom
- Archie Madekwe
- Darren Barnet
- Geri Halliwell Horner
- Djimon Hounsou
I’m thinking once this is all said and done that they’ll start putting story elements in future GT games.
While I understand the Gran Turismo connection, it doesn't sound like it's really a Gran Turismo movie. Guess I haven't been a close follower of the series for the last few releases, but is there even any GT story to pull from if they wanted to? I recognize that they have a different direction they're going with this, I'm just talking in theory here. How could you even make a movie that really ties into the games?
I feel like it might be possible to squeeze an entertaining movie franchise out of Forza Horizon. Seems like a good writer might be able to turn the racing festival thing into a decent story. Although I suppose I could say a good writer could squeeze some story out of damn near anything.
With all of that said, I'll certainly be interested to see this movie on its own merits, even if the GT name is kind of superfluous.
Interesting they are making it about that guy who won the GT Academy from the UK. At least it's not some elaborate made up crap.
Yikes. Surprised they managed to get so many recognisable actors to sign on.
They should've just made an actual documentary about the most successful Gran Turismo drivers who have made the transition to real motorsports.