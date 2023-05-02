By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Gran Turismo Movie First Official Trailer Released

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 664 Views

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the first official trailer for the Gran Turismo movie.

The film is set to release in August and is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough. The racer won the GT Academy esports tournament in 2011 and is now a professional racer competing in the Japanese Super GT series. It was directed by Neill Blomkamp and the screenplay was written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin.

View the official trailer below:

Read details on the movie below:

Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.

  • Directed by: Neill Blomkamp
  • Screenplay by: Jason Hall and Zach Baylin

Based on the PLAYSTATION STUDIOS video game

Produced by:

  • Doug Belgrad
  • Asad Qizilbash
  • Carter Swan
  • Dana Brunetti

Executive Producers:

  • Kazunori Yamauchi
  • Herman Hulst
  • Jason Hall
  • Matthew Hirsch

Cast:

  • David Harbour
  • Orlando Bloom
  • Archie Madekwe
  • Darren Barnet
  • Geri Halliwell Horner
  • Djimon Hounsou

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Vizigoth04 (1 hour ago)

I’m thinking once this is all said and done that they’ll start putting story elements in future GT games.

Signalstar (1 hour ago)

I'll watch it. I just hope it is not a long ass commercial for the game.

VAMatt (5 hours ago)

While I understand the Gran Turismo connection, it doesn't sound like it's really a Gran Turismo movie. Guess I haven't been a close follower of the series for the last few releases, but is there even any GT story to pull from if they wanted to? I recognize that they have a different direction they're going with this, I'm just talking in theory here. How could you even make a movie that really ties into the games?

I feel like it might be possible to squeeze an entertaining movie franchise out of Forza Horizon. Seems like a good writer might be able to turn the racing festival thing into a decent story. Although I suppose I could say a good writer could squeeze some story out of damn near anything.

With all of that said, I'll certainly be interested to see this movie on its own merits, even if the GT name is kind of superfluous.

method114 VAMatt (5 hours ago)

Not sure why it doesn't feel like a GT movie. It's about kids who play GT and try to turn them into real racers at a GT academy. While using the GT game as practice. How much more of a connection can you get to the game?

VAMatt method114 (5 hours ago)

I literally said I understand the GT connection. It's in the first sentence of my comment. I'm saying GT doesn't have any story (that I'm aware of) to draw from for a movie script.

VAMatt method114 (5 hours ago)

Typically video game movies play off of or tie into the story of the game series. That doesn't seem possible with Gran Turismo.

method114 VAMatt (5 hours ago)

Ok I misunderstood what you were saying. The last GT I played doesn't have any story not sure about all of them. I only played Sport.

DonFerrari (6 hours ago)

Let me watch it, I know at one moment I'll try it.

The Fury (6 hours ago)

Interesting they are making it about that guy who won the GT Academy from the UK. At least it's not some elaborate made up crap.

Machina (4 hours ago)

Yikes. Surprised they managed to get so many recognisable actors to sign on.

They should've just made an actual documentary about the most successful Gran Turismo drivers who have made the transition to real motorsports.

Leynos (5 hours ago)

Weird hair. Bad looking film.

