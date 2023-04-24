Shuhei Yoshida: Gaming Dominated by Service Games Would be 'Boring' - News

PlayStation Head of Independent Developer Initiative Shuhei Yoshida in a new interview with The Guardian said the video game industry keeps growing and he hopes it keeps supporting "creative ideas" and that the top of the charts potentially being dominated by service games would be "boring."

"The games industry will never cease to be a fun place," said Yoshida.

"The industry keeps growing and growing, and I hope it keeps supporting and chasing creative ideas and people who try to work on new things. You don’t want to see the Top 10 games every year being almost the same, all games becoming service games … That would be a bit boring, for me."

Yoshida also discussed the success of Journey and its impact on the industry and on the people who played it.

"When that game received all its game-of-the-year awards – not just the best indie game, but the best game, against all these AAA titles, it started something," said Yoshida.

"It had such impact on the people who played. You could finish it in four hours but it’s about life and death, and people who have gone through family or close friends passing away could reflect on things they experienced as they played. I am so fortunate to have been involved with it."

