Shuhei Yoshida: Gaming Dominated by Service Games Would be 'Boring' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,249 Views
PlayStation Head of Independent Developer Initiative Shuhei Yoshida in a new interview with The Guardian said the video game industry keeps growing and he hopes it keeps supporting "creative ideas" and that the top of the charts potentially being dominated by service games would be "boring."
"The games industry will never cease to be a fun place," said Yoshida.
"The industry keeps growing and growing, and I hope it keeps supporting and chasing creative ideas and people who try to work on new things. You don’t want to see the Top 10 games every year being almost the same, all games becoming service games … That would be a bit boring, for me."
Yoshida also discussed the success of Journey and its impact on the industry and on the people who played it.
"When that game received all its game-of-the-year awards – not just the best indie game, but the best game, against all these AAA titles, it started something," said Yoshida.
"It had such impact on the people who played. You could finish it in four hours but it’s about life and death, and people who have gone through family or close friends passing away could reflect on things they experienced as they played. I am so fortunate to have been involved with it."
I agree, I think service games are good and have a place, I really like this game that I go to every evening to play with my friends for instance (I'm playing a lot of Diablo, Heroes of the Storm) to be service games with new content and update (well, sucks to be me with Heroes, game is dead but you see the point).
And then those AAA games like Horizon, Starfield, Zelda, etc... That should be an amazing and dedicated experience.
The amount of monetization has already made gaming boring.
I don't think it's made all of gaming, but I agree it has certainly had a detrimental effect.
exactly, nothing is more disgusting than seeing Microtransaction and live-service games like FIFA and madden toping the charts every week
I know it's boring to ME. Heck, even digital downloads are boring to me. But I suspect the average twelve-year-old of today won't feel that way. My daughter's a teenager and grew up with this sort of thing, and while she enjoys collecting, streaming and digital to her is no different than physical NES carts were to me back in the day. Or at least that's what she believes. My guess is that she would feel the way I do if she'd known that world, but that's besides the point.
It's to be determined whether or not gaming as a service will take over. But if we're arguing that it won't because it's boring, my opinion would lean toward no, because that seems to fall along generational lines, rather than being a strictly objective experience.
The gaming industry is already dominated by service games
I wouldn't personally say dominated, but they've certainly left their mark in a lot of games that are nor necessarily service games. Relatively few big releases seem to not have any service-like features at this point, but I think full-on service games still don't dominate the industry (except perhaps in revenue, but there still seems to be room for other kinds of games as well).
Despite al the different Industry statement's reiterating a commitment to SP/MP games , my first concern is the best outcome is dependent on a growing gaming market that allows for both GaaS and traditional genres to both continue on an upward path, so for this exercise we will assume that it is indeed expanding , so then the percentage of the investment pool going into new GaaS relative to new traditional games becomes an issue.
My other concern is not so much about new GaaS titles, but the industry taking successful established games and turning them into GaaS tiles, now I don't mind there being a GaaS or mmo version of a successful title as long as it's an adjunct to the game and not a replacement.
So funny...Sony plays safe as well. All od theirs AAA Exes are the same or similar. No Sport games, no strategic, no real RPG, no FPS. They should take a risk too :) They are big enough to change that sick system.
Indeed.
I never realized how much Ratchet feels like Gran Turismo, or how similar The Last Of Us is to Spider-Man. And never mind Little BIG Planet! It's basically identical to Horizon!
One thing that gets lost in those type of comments is the reason why Sony doesn't have certain types of 1st party games in their library and its simply because they have big selling 3rd party games that cover those areas an example being JRPG's being covered by FF, Persona etc so no need to try to replicate those type of games, same with sports games why would Sony even think about make a FIFA/ Madden type game. even their 1st party baseball game was only came about because there wasn't an official baseball game and even then MLB The Show is no longer 1st party but multiplat.
really, did you just ignored Grand Turismo's existence while I'm not a fan of Sony (because of their garbage political games), I'm not going to ignore the fact that they have more variety not as much as Nintendo but sure more than Microsoft.
Sony makes the most popular baseball game.
Just saying.
The rest has been addressed by CGI.